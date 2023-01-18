WEST LAFAYETTE — Nebraska beat Purdue 71-64 Wednesday in a Big Ten women’s basketball game at Mackey Arena.
Purdue held a 56-48 lead after the third quarter, but it was all Nebraska in the fourth quarter as the Cornhuskers outscored the Boilermakers 23-8 to surge to the win.
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden had four assists, two steals and a rebound for the Boilers. She went 0 for 3 from the field, with all three attempts coming from 3-point range.
Purdue dropped to 12-6 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten.
