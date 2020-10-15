WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue men’s basketball team held its first official practice Thursday after workouts were paused briefly this week following two questionable COVID-19 tests.
Athletic department officials issued a statement acknowledging one test was considered inconclusive, while the other was determined invalid.
As a result, workouts were shut down.
When the two people were retested, the results both were negative, allowing practice to resume.
The first day college basketball teams can play games is Nov. 25.
