For the second straight year, a Purdue wide receiver is the Big Ten Conference's Freshman of the Year.
David Bell won the award Wednesday. He follows 2018 winner Rondale Moore.
Bell recorded 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns for the 4-8 Boilers. He became the Boilers' No. 1 receiver following Moore's season-ending injury in their fourth game of the season.
Purdue's Brycen Hopkins won the Big Ten's Tight End of the Year. He had 61 receptions for 830 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was the major winner Wednesday. He picked up Offensive Player of the Year in voting by league coaches and media. He also won Quarterback of the Year.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor won Running Back of the Year, Minnesota's Rashod Bateman won Receiver of the Year and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs captured Offensive Lineman of the Year.
The Big Ten on Wednesday also announced its all-conference offensive selections. The coaches and media had separate selections. Hopkins made the first team for both. Bell made the media's second team and the coaches' third team.
Indiana had four offensive players earn all-conference selections. Running back Stevie Scott III made the second team for both media and coaches, wide receiver Whop Philyor made the coaches' second team and media's third team and offensive lineman and tight end Peyton Hendershot both made the media's third team.
The Big Ten announced its defensive honors Tuesday.
