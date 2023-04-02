Purdue junior center Zach Edey on Sunday added the prestigious Naismith Trophy to his growing list of national awards.
Edey has now five of the six major National Player of the Year awards, with the Wooden Award to be announced this week. In addition to the Naismith Trophy, the 7-foot-4 Boiler star has won the Oscar Robertson Trophy from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Player of the Year awards from The Associated Press, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and The Sporting News. He also won Big Ten Player of the Year.
Edey is the first Canadian to win the Naismith Trophy, named after Canadian native Dr. James Naismith.
Edey averaged 22.9 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.
