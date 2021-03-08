The Big Ten Conference on Monday announced it women's basketball honors and former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden received all-freshman recognition from both the coaches and media.
Layden starts for Purdue and averages 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game. She is one of six freshmen nationally, and the only one from the Big Ten, with 65 assists and 45 steals this season.
A consistent performer, Layden has the third longest streak in program history of games with a 3-pointer at 21 and has recorded a steal in every game. She was the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week after scoring a career-high 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting, all 3-pointers, against Iowa on Jan. 18. The six triples tied Purdue's record of makes by a freshman.
The all-freshman teams had five players.
The Boilermakers face Iowa in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue is the No. 11 seed and Iowa is the No. 6 seed. The game will be shown on FS2 with tipoff no earlier than 8:50 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.