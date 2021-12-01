The Big Ten Conference featured several outstanding wide receivers this season, but none shined any brighter than Purdue playmaker David Bell.
The Big Ten on Wednesday named the Boilermaker junior the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year, awarded to the conference's best wide receiver.
Bell is the second Purdue wide receiver to win the award, joining 2018 winner Rondale Moore. The honor is named after conference legends Pat Richter (Wisconsin) and Desmond Howard (Michigan).
Bell also earned All-Big Ten first-team accolades for the second straight season. The league's coaches picked Bell and Ohio State's Chris Olave as their first-team receivers and the media went with Bell and Penn State's Jahan Dotson.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell also earned All-Big Ten recognition. The fifth-year senior was a second-team pick by the coaches and also the media, the first Purdue QB to be named to one of the first two teams since Kyle Orton in 2004.
One of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation's best receiver, Bell leads the Big Ten in catches per game (8.5) and receiving yards per game (116.9), ranking second and fourth in the country, respectively. With 1,286 receiving yards, the Warren Central product is just 21 yards shy of the Boilers' single-season record.
Bell topped 200 yards receiving in games against Iowa and Michigan State, and had five more games with at least 100 yards. He has a school-record 17 100-yard receiving games in his career. In Purdue's all-time charts, he is No. 4 in receptions, No. 5 in receiving yards and tied for No. 5 in receiving touchdowns. He is averaging an FBS-leading 101.6 receiving yards per game for his career, the only active receiver in triple digits.
O'Connell is completing 73.5% of his passes to lead the Big Ten and rank No. 3 nationally. With a bowl game still to go, that completion percentage is tied for the best in Big Ten history (Dan Persa, Northwestern, 2010) and 7% higher than the school record (David Blough, 2018).
O'Connell split time early in the season before emerging as the Boilers' clear No. 1 QB. He has thrown for 3,177 yards (17th nationally) and 23 touchdowns (25th nationally). He has produced five 300-yard games, the first Purdue quarterback to accomplish the feat since Blough in 2016.
The Big Ten announced its defensive honors Tuesday. Boiler defensive end George Karlaftis made the first team.
