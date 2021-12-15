The Associated Press announced its All-America football teams Monday afternoon and Purdue had two players honored. Wide receiver David Bell made the first team and defensive end George Karlaftis made the third team.
The AP All-America selection made Bell a consensus All-American, already having earned first-team honors from the FWAA (Football Writers Association of America) and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. The AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) and The Sporting News round out the five teams used to formulate the NCAA’s annual consensus All-America team. Bell is the 21st consensus All-American in Purdue football history and the first since Rondale Moore in 2018.
Bell, the Big Ten’s receiver of the year, closed the season with 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns. His averages of 8.5 catches per game and 116.9 receiving yards per game rank second and fourth in the country, respectively.
Karlaftis is the first Boilermaker defensive player to earn AP All-America honors since Ryan Kerrigan in 2010. Karlaftis led the Boilermakers in tackles for loss (11.5), sacks (5.0), forced fumbles (3), fumble recoveries (2) and quarterback hurries (8).
Both Bell and Karlaftis announced last week that they will forego their senior seasons and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Monday that both will not play in the Boilers’ bowl game.
