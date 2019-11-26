The Big Ten Conference on Monday named Purdue wide receiver David Bell its Freshman of the Week for football. He caught 12 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in a 45-24 loss to Wisconsin.
Bell recorded his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season, tied for the third-most in a single season in school history. He also recorded his third game with double-digit receptions.
The Warren Central product is a four-time winner of the freshman award. That ties teammate Rondale Moore (2018) and Wisconsin’s James White (2010) for the fifth most in league history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.