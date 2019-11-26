Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.