The Big Ten on Monday named Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger and Purdue wide receiver David Bell its Special Teams Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively. The league recognition is the second in Dellinger's career and the third of the season for Bell.
Dellinger booted a game-winning 39-yard field with three seconds remaining to help the Boilermakers knock off Northwestern 24-22 on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois. Bell caught a career-high 14 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in the come-from-behind victory.
Bell's reception total was the most by a Purdue freshman since at least 1997 and a team-high for the year.
