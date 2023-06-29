Purdue basketball star Zach Edey is the Big Ten Conference's Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 season.
Edey joins former NBA No. 1 draft pick Glenn Robinson (1994) and NCAA national diving champion and Olympic gold medalist David Boudia (2011) as Boilermaker recipients of the Big Ten's most prestigious athletic award.
Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark was named the recipient of the Big Ten's Female Athlete of the Year.
Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game in leading Purdue to a sweep of the Big Ten's regular-season and tournament titles.
A consensus first-team All-American, Edey won all six National Player of the Year awards — the Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy and the Oscar Robertson Trophy in addition to National Player of the Year awards from the Associated Press, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the Sporting News National Player.
Edey is returning for his senior season in 2023-24.
