The Big Ten Conference on Tuesday announced its all-conference teams and individual award winners for men's basketball.
Purdue center Zach Edey was named Big Ten Player of the Year by both the league’s coaches and the media. The Boilermaker big man joined Michigan’s Chris Webber (1992-93) as the only Big Ten players in the last 30 years to have at least 600 points, 350 rebounds and 50 blocked shots in a season.
Northwestern’s Chase Audige and Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell were named co-Defensive Players of the Year.
Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino collected Freshman of the Year honors from both the coaches and the media after averaging 17.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3 assists in games against AP ranked opponents.
Iowa’s Payton Sandfort earned Sixth Man of the Year accolades after pairing 10.2 points and 4.0 rebounds, both fourth on the team.
Both the coaches and media selected Northwestern's Chris Collins as Coach of the Year. Collins led the Wildcats to a 21-10 record, including 12-8 in the Big Ten, and the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. The 12 conference wins are the most in program history, while the 21 total victories rank second.
For the first time, the Big Ten awarded the Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year Award, and it went to Northwestern’s Chris Lowery. A defensive specialist, Lowery helped create a drastic defensive improvement in his first season with the Wildcats. They allowed just 62.3 points per game, down from 69.9 a season ago.
The awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel.
The coaches and the media differed on their All-Big Ten first teams. The coaches had Edey, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Illinois' Terrence Shannon, Iowa's Kris Murray and Penn State's Jalen Pickett. The media had Edey, Jackson-Davis, Murray, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Northwestern's Boo Buie.
IU's Hood-Schifino made the media's second team and the coaches' third team.
Hood-Schifino and Purdue's Braden Smith made the coaches' all-freshman team. Jackson-Davis and Edey made the coaches' all-defensive team.
AP AWARDS
Edey is The Associated Press Player of the Year in the Big Ten. Edey received all but one vote for the award.
Maryland’s Jahmir Young beat out Indiana’s Hood-Schifino for newcomer of the year.
Joining Edey and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis on the first team are Northwestern’s Buie, Penn State’s Pickett and Iowa’s Murray.
Purdue's Matt Painter and Northwestern’s Collins split coach of the year honors.
