The USA Basketball Men's U19 World Cup Team includes Purdue players Caleb Furst and Jaden Ivey.
The 12-member squad will go for gold at the U19 World Cup in Latvia. The tourney is set for July 3-11. The USA is in group D and will face Turkey on July 3, Mali on July 4 and Australia on July 6.
Ivey is coming off his freshman season at Purdue. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, but he closed the season on a hot scoring streak that included a 26-point game against North Texas in the NCAA Tournament. He made the Big Ten All-Freshman team.
Furst, a 6-10 freshman, is an incoming freshman. He was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball after a standout career at Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian. Furst led Blackhawk to the 2019 Class A state title and the 2021 Class 2A state title. He scored 2,087 career points.
