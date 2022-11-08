WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue breezed by Milwaukee 84-53 in the Boilermakers' season opener Tuesday night at Mackey Arena.
Freshmen guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith provided highlights. Loyer drilled five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points and Smith had seven points, seven steals and four assists. Smith's seven steals rank No. 2 in school history and set a Boiler freshman record.
Also for Purdue, Brandon Newman scored 16 points, Zach Edey had 12 points and 17 rebounds, Trey Kaufman-Renn had eight points and seven boards, Caleb Furst had eight points, Ethan Morton had seven points and six assists and Mason Gillis had seven points and six boards.
Purdue raced to a 39-20 halftime lead and kept control the rest of the way.
Purdue hosts Austin Peay at 7 p.m. Friday.
