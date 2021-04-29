Westfield boys basketball standout Braden Smith on Thursday announced his commitment to play at Purdue beginning in the 2022-23 season.
The 6-foot Smith is coming off a strong junior season that saw him average 22 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game and shoot 45.1 % from 3-point range. He earned a spot on the Indiana Junior All-Stars and the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named him to its Supreme 15 Underclass All-State team.
Smith's father, Dustin, is a former Northwestern High School standout.
Braden Smith joins Homestead shooting guard Fletcher Loyer in Purdue's '22 recruiting class. The incoming recruiting class has Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian forward Caleb Furst, Silver Creek forward Trey Kaufman-Renn and Carmel wing Brian Waddell. Furst and Kaufman-Renn finished 1-2 in Mr. Basketball voting.
"That’s a big reason [to commit], is to play with players like that," Smith told the Indy Star.
