Purdue men’s basketball coach Matt Painter on Thursday picked up a verbal commitment from Brownstown Central rising junior Jack Benter.
Benter led the Braves to a 22-4 record and a Class 3A sectional title last season. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He shot 44.9% from 3-land (93 of 207), after shooting 43.5% from deep as a freshman.
Benter — who has drawn comparisons to former Purdue guard Dakota Mathias — is the first recruit in the Boilers’ 2024 class. Painter has Heritage Christian guard/forward Myles Colvin and former McCutcheon guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn in his 2023 class.
