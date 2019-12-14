WEST LAFAYETTE — Lou and Helen Stefanovic taught their son, Sasha, that patience is a virtue.
The sophomore guard for the Purdue men’s basketball team has had his patience tried through a redshirt season in 2017-18, followed by limited playing time a year ago as the understudy to Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline.
Then came the right foot injury that kept Stefanovic out of Purdue’s season-opening 79-57 victory against Green Bay, a game that he was slated to start. Instead, graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor gained a foothold on the shooting guard job with 26 points that night.
“It’s definitely difficult for anybody who’s competitive,” Stefanovic said Friday outside the court at Mackey Arena, where his fortunes changed almost two weeks ago. “You obviously want to play a lot and right away. Being told you have to wait your turn is sometimes a little frustrating.”
Stefanovic’s chance came a couple of days before Purdue’s Elite Eight rematch with then-No. 5 Virginia in Mackey Arena. Coach Matt Painter decided to shake up a starting lineup that was struggling offensively. Stefanovic replaced defensive specialist Nojel Eastern, while 6-foot-9 Trevion Williams joined 7-3 Matt Haarms in a rare two-big men lineup.
The promotion came as a surprise to Stefanovic.
“I was a little disappointed in myself the last two games before Virginia, so it was kind of a shock to me that I was starting,” he said. “I didn’t think I deserved it to be honest.”
Stefanovic made Painter look like a genius against the Cavaliers, scoring a career-high 20 points in the 69-40 victory. Included in that total were six 3-pointers, just what the Boilermakers needed to crack Virginia’s pack-line defense.
Proving that effort was no fluke, Stefanovic shook off first-half shooting difficulties to score a game-high 14 points and help Purdue pull away for a 58-44 victory against Northwestern.
“I’m just happy for him,” Painter said. “He had to wait his turn, so to speak, at our place. He got injured early in the year and we got into some pressing games where we kept a couple of point guards out there so that limited his minutes a little bit. He got an opportunity and he’s made the most of it.”
Stefanovic will again be in the starting lineup Sunday when Purdue resumes Big Ten Conference play at Nebraska.
One thing that Stefanovic has changed in his transition from bench player to starter is his mindset.
“Once I got in that role, I wanted to go in and be aggressive and help us win,” Stefanovic said. “I think our defense allows me to be aggressive in passing lanes. When you have a 7-3 kid who blocks everything behind you, it kind of helps. Now that I’m playing a lot more I try to get in situations where I don’t have a lot of dumb fouls. If I’m going to foul somebody, it’s going to be aggressive.”
That dialed-up defensive effort has surprisingly yielded 13 steals, matching Proctor for the team lead. As has been the case for the past 40 years of the Gene Keady-Matt Painter era of Purdue basketball, defense remains the key to playing time.
“It’s just active hands,” Painter said of Stefanovic’s prowess for steals. “[It’s] trying to be in the right place and understand what’s going on. If you do your job and make things difficult on people, things will happen for you.”
One thing that hasn’t changed in Stefanovic’s approach to the game: giving 100 percent effort until he tires.
“The way I think of it, I try to empty my tank,” Stefanovic said. “I’d rather have coach Painter take me out after 2-3 minutes than me slacking for 5 to 6 minutes. I’m trying to get in better shape, kind of getting used to getting my legs under me. It’s definitely different. I’m still trying to get used to it.”
Purdue’s three-guard lineup of Stefanovic, Proctor and Eric Hunter Jr. will try to exploit a Nebraska team that is allowing 79.1 points a game. Nebraska is coming off a 96-90 loss in overtime to Indiana on Friday night.
“Nebraska has a lot of guards who are a lot smaller so matchup-wise we’re shaking things up a little bit,” Stefanovic said. “It’ll be interesting. They have to guard us too.”
