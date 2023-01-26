CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Purdue’s women’s basketball team grabbed the lead midway through the first quarter and kept it the rest of the way in upsetting No. 22-ranked Illinois 62-52 in a Big Ten game Thursday night.
The Boilers improved to 14-6 overall and 5-5 in the Big Ten. The Illini dropped to 16-5 and 6-4.
The game featured former Northwestern High School greats Madison Layden (Purdue) and Kendall Bostic (Illinois) and both had nice games.
Layden scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds and took a steal in 34 minutes. She was 3 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Bostic had five points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 36 minutes. She was 2 of 4 from the field and 1 of 2 on free-throw attempts.
