Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to Gold and Black Illustrated and other reports.
The 6-foot-9 Wheeler worked mainly off the bench during his redshirt junior season. He averaged 3.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. He tied for second on the team in rebounds.
Two years ago, as a redshirt freshman, Wheeler played key minutes and showed good potential during the Boilermakers' Big Ten championship and Elite Eight season. He opened the next two seasons as a starter only to finish the season as a reserve.
Purdue's forward position will become crowded next season. In addition to returning starter Mason Gillis coming back, the Boilermakers will welcome a pair of highly touted freshmen in Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst and Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman-Renn. They are considered the co-favorites for Indiana Mr. Basketball.
