The Kokomo Jackrabbits saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Sunday.
The Battle Creek Bombers beat the Jackrabbits 8-5 in front of an announced crowd of 505 at Kokomo Muncipal Stadium.
The Jackrabbits looked in good shape when Ben Livorsi hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. That put Kokomo up 5-2. But Battle Creek responded with four runs in the seventh inning and two more runs in the eighth to surge to the win.
The Bombers out-hit the Jackrabbits 10-5.
Kokomo used seven different pitchers. Mark Meyer took the loss. He pitched the seventh and allowed four hits and four runs.
The Jackrabbits (8-9 second half, 23-27 overall) hit the road for a four-game series at Traverse City. There's a single game Monday, a doubleheader Tuesday and a single game Wednesday. From there, Kokomo returns home for two games against Rockford and two games against Kenosha.
