Former Northwestern High School star Kendall Bostic announced Thursday that she plans to transfer from Michigan State after playing her freshman season on the Spartans' women's basketball squad.
"MSU will always be part of my journey and it's a part that I am thankful for," Bostic said in a post to social media. "I spent the last year learning, growing and being of service to others. My teammates will be friends for life.
"While I have decided that my remaining four years will be spent elsewhere and to enter the transfer portal, I am appreciative of the opportunity to have been a small part of this special community. Looking ahead, I am excited about my next chapter and the opportunities that lie ahead of me."
Bostic played in 22 games for the Spartans, who went 15-9 and lost in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Monday. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game. She shot a team-best 53.9% from the field.
