Kendall Bostic is getting a lot out of her basketball career and hopes others can benefit from the path she’s taken. Her third InspireHer girls basketball camp tips off a week from now, Aug. 6 at the Carver Community Center.
A two-time state champion at Northwestern High School who is about to enter her junior year on the Illinois women’s basketball squad, Bostic is enthused about what’s ahead next weekend.
“I wanted to give the girls an opportunity to learn about basketball and also learn some life skills that have helped me get to where I am today,” the former Indiana All-Star said. The camp is for girls in grades 3 through 8 and features several drills and live play situations. There’s a lot of basketball involved, but we also make sure that the girls get to talk to us — the helpers who are in college or high school.”
Along with Bostic, the InspireHer camp features an additional eight college or high school players, including recently graduated Kokomo standout Chloe McClain. Bostic said having high school and college instructors gives campers role models at home that they can watch play, as well as college players who can answer questions about taking that next life step. The amount of campers has doubled in size from previous incarnations to include more than 60 kids this year.
“I think they get a lot out of it; learning some drills that they can do that will help them with their basketball skillset,” Bostic said. “And we like to give them confidence in life stuff, [discussing] good decisions, bad decisions in school, and a good mindset that can carry you through life stuff.
“I wanted to give the girls the same experience so they can grow up loving the game like I did.”
In addition to running the InspireHer camp in Kokomo, Bostic is also hosting an InspireHer camp in Champaign, Illinois, with the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club. Registration for the Illinois camp is still open through Monday. More information on that camp is available at the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club’s Facebook page.
Bostic taking summer classes now at Illinois and working out with the Illini under new coach Shauna Green. Green was named the new coach shortly after Illinois’ season ended.
“Coach Green has come in and she’s done a great job with us,” Bostic said. “It’s been awesome to see her philosophy and see how she wants to things to run. A big thing I’ve learned this offseason is attention to detail with your shot, your form.
“I love Coach Green and the whole staff. They came in and their attention to detail is one of the first things I picked up.”
In particular, that attention to detail helps with skill development, and Bostic said that’s already paying off.
“We saw the benefit of it very quickly. If we do this, it turns into this. It’s been cool to be under her and see her philosophy and how she does things. It fits how I like to play the game — defend, rebound and run. It’s a fast-paced game.”
Bostic averaged 6.7 points and a Big Ten-best 11.4 rebounds per game last season, which was her first at Illinois following a transfer from Michigan State. Her rebound average broke the Illini’s record.
Bostic knew Green from Bostic’s own recruiting process in the past, giving her a comfort zone when Green took the Illinois job. Green coached six seasons at Dayton, taking the Flyers to the NCAA Tournament four times.
A new coach means a new style of play. Bostic was involved in a lot of transition play at Northwestern, both in generating transition plays and finishing. What Green wants to see is pace.
“I like that we get the ball up the court and we go,” Bostic said. “Our motto is 6 seconds or less off of our transition, and anybody can be the [ball]-pusher. We want to score in 6 seconds or less. We want to go, we want to rebound and defend. It’s not hectic fast, it’s a controlled fast and that’s what I like about it.”
In half-court situations, Bostic, a 6-foot-2 forward, sees her role changing as well.
“I think they’re going to use me actually more in the post than I was last year,” she said. “I’m pretty excited about that. [Green]’s really big on bigs being able to shoot outside. We have a couple transfers and freshmen bigs that are able to shoot outside.”
The team had a lot of turnover on the roster as well as the coaching staff following a 7-20 season.
“I’m really excited for the upcoming season,” Bostic said. “We have a whole new team this year. We have a bunch of freshmen, we have a bunch of transfers.
“The amount of improvement that I’ve seen on the court, in the weight room, conditioning-wise, it’s great to see. I’m really excited and there’s going to be a whole new face to Illinois, which I’m really excited about.”
She said the players have built camaraderie quickly.
“The team we have now, we’re a really close-knit group and I really like everyone,” Bostic said. “Everyone is really good at something. There’s a couple that I’ve known whether it was being recruited at Illinois, or AAU, it’s been nice to build relationships with those people.”
