CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kendall Bostic had a big game for Illinois in a loss to No. 18-ranked Ohio State in a Big Ten women's basketball game Monday.
Bostic scored 12 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, including her second against Ohio State. The former Northwestern great made 6 of 8 shots from the field. She also dished three assists.
Bostic is averaging 6.8 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. She is the Big Ten's leading rebounder.
Ohio State beat Illinois 86-67, keeping the Buckeyes in the thick of the Big Ten title race.
Illinois (6-15 overall, 1-9 Big Ten) visits Purdue (14-11, 5-9) on Thursday. Madison Layden, Bostic's former Northwestern teammate, starts for the Boilermakers. She averages a team-high 12 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.