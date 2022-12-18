COLUMBIA, Mo. — Illinois dominated the middle two quarters to beat Missouri 76-66 in a women’s basketball game Sunday.
Down 20-19 after the first quarter, the Illini outscored the Tigers 42-28 over the next two quarters to build a 61-48 lead.
Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Illini (10-2). She also dished three assists, took a steal and blocked a shot.
Bostic made 7 of 11 shots from the field. She is shooting 62.7% for the season. She is averaging 8.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
