In separate women’s basketball games Saturday, Illinois continued its unbeaten start while Purdue suffered its first loss.
Illinois beat Charlotte 70-43 in the Daytona Beach (Florida) Invitational to move to 6-0. Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes. She made 4 of 5 shots, making her 24 of 32 (75%) for the season.
Florida State beat Purdue 76-75 in the Cancun Challenge at Playa del Carmen, Mexico, dropping the Boilers to 5-1. Former Northwestern great Madison Layden drilled five 3-pointers for 15 points. She also had four assists, three rebounds, a block and a steal in 36 minutes. For the season, she has 28 assists against only eight turnovers.
Both teams continue play today in their respective events. Illinois faces Delaware and Purdue takes on Oklahoma State.
