Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later in the day. High 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy. Snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low -7F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.