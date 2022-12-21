CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois' women's basketball team closed out its non-conference slate with an 81-46 victory over visiting Florida Atlantic. Genesis Bryant led the Illini with a triple-double of 22 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.
Also for the Illini (11-2, 7-0 at home), former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic contributed four points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots and an assist.
Illinois improved to 10-1 in non-conference games. It has won 10 or more regular-season non-conference games for just the third time in program history.
