EAST LANSING, Mich. — Former Northwestern great Kendall Bostic had a nice game for Michigan State’s women’s basketball team Wednesday.
The Spartans beat Detroit Mercy 82-45. Bostic had eight points, four rebounds, two blocked shots and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench. She was part of a balanced Spartan offense — seven players scored between eight and 15 points.
Next for the Spartans is their Big Ten opener next Wednesday at Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.