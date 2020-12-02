EAST LANSING, Mich. — Former Northwestern great Kendall Bostic had a nice game for Michigan State’s women’s basketball team Wednesday.

The Spartans beat Detroit Mercy 82-45. Bostic had eight points, four rebounds, two blocked shots and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench. She was part of a balanced Spartan offense — seven players scored between eight and 15 points.

Next for the Spartans is their Big Ten opener next Wednesday at Minnesota.

