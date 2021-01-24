Bostic helps Spartans roll past Badgers

MADISON, Wis. — Michigan State’s women’s basketball team hammered Wisconsin 94-62 Sunday in the Spartans’ first game in two weeks. The Spartans had three postponements due to COVID-19 concerns. They returned to full practice Tuesday.

Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic had a nice game for Michigan State (9-2, 4-2 Big Ten). The 6-foot-1 forward played 12 minutes off the bench and finished with nine points, six rebounds, one steal and one assist. She shared the team lead in rebounds.

