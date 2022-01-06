Bostic is bright spot in Illini’s loss to OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kendall Bostic had a double-double for Illinois, but the Illini were no match for Ohio State in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Thursday. The Buckeyes dominated the middle two quarters on their way to a 90-69 win.
Bostic scored 11 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished an assist. The former Northwestern High School great made 5 of 6 shots from the field — the rest of the Illini made 20 of 59 shots.
Bostic is averaging 6.8 points and a Big Ten-best 11.8 rebounds per game.
Illinois (5-8, 0-2 Big Ten) hosts Wisconsin on Sunday.
Crawford leads USF to conference victory
FORT WAYNE — Former Tipton standout Cassidy Crawford led the way for Saint Francis as the Cougars beat Huntington 66-41 Wednesday in a Crossroads League women’s basketball game.
Crawford scored a game-high 17 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished three assists.
Winners of four in a row, the Cougars improved to 9-5 (3-2 CL). Crawford is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists. The 6-foot junior forward is leading the team in scoring and assists and is second in rebounding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.