Bostic is co-Athlete of the Week

• NAME: Kendall Bostic
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bostic helped No. 1 Northwestern crush No. 3 Fishers and No. 4 Homestead in the Class 4A Marion Regional. The 6-foot-1 post stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 12 rebounds, five blocked shots, four steals and two assists in the Tigers' 67-40 rout of Fishers in the semifinal round. She followed with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots in the Tigers' 72-35 destruction of Homestead in the final. She was 17 of 20 from the field over the two games. The Michigan State recruit and Miss Basketball candidate also reached a milestone as she grabbed her 1,000th career rebound in the semifinal game.
