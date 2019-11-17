• NAME: Kendall Bostic
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bostic helped the No. 1-ranked Tigers post a pair of impressive road wins to push their record to 4-0. She had 19 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocked shots in a 70-51 victory over Noblesville. She followed with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, five blocked shots and two steals in a 66-41 victory over Carmel. A 2019 AP All-State first-team selection and 2020 Miss Basketball candidate, Bostic is a Michigan State recruit.
