Northwestern girls basketball stars Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden are officially Big Ten bound.
The NCAA National Signing Day for basketball and other sports excluding football was Wednesday and Bostic and Layden took part in a ceremony at the school. They signed their letters of intent to Michigan State and Purdue, respectively. Teammate Klair Merrell signed with NAIA D-II power Indiana Wesleyan.
Also signing Wednesday were Western baseball player Conner Linn (Cincinnati), Cass baseball player Easton Good (Miami of Ohio), Kokomo girls golfer Kiah Parrott (Ball State), Tipton boys golfers Griffin Hare (Ball State) and Noah Wolfe (Indianapolis), Tipton softball players Claire Norred (Northern Illinois) and Bailey Caylor (Southern Illinois), and Northwestern boys basketball player Tayson Parker (IWU). Merrell and Parker became the latest Tiger athletes to sign with IWU after softball player Kendal Rooze previously inked.
Bostic and Layden highlighted the day with their Big Ten signings. The three-time KT All-Area co-Most Valuable Players and 2020 Miss Basketball candidates led Northwestern to the 2018 and '19 Class 3A state championships. This season, the Tigers are off to a 3-0 start and ranked No. 1 overall in the state.
Layden is part of Purdue's two-player class that also includes Marion center Ra Shaya Kyle. The class is ranked No. 16 in the nation and third in the Big Ten by ESPN HoopGurlz.
Layden is a 6-foot-1 point guard. She is one of the state's best 3-point shooters.
"Madison is a versatile player who can help us at the 1-4 positions," Purdue coach Sharon Versyp said in a release. "Her ability to see up the floor and make the pass is one of her biggest strengths. Her size and length will allow her to cause havoc on defense. She has an incredible basketball IQ and court vision that allows her to make the players around her better. She has competed at the highest level and understands how to win championships. She will bring a winning mentality to our program."
Bostic is a 6-1 forward who excels in the high and low posts for the Tigers. She is the lone player in the Spartans' recruiting class.
"We are thrilled to have Kendall join the Spartan family. She is extremely versatile and can put pressure on any defense, as she can post, shoot the three and attack the rim," MSU coach Suzy Merchant said in a release. "Her toughness, high motor, understanding of the game and work ethic will allow her to make an immediate impact. She is the epitome of what being a Spartan is all about, and we can't wait to have her in a Spartan uniform next fall."
Kokomo's Parrott is set to continue her golf career at Ball State. She was a three-time state qualifier and three-time all-state player for the Kats.
"Kiah is a well-respected and tough competitor," BSU women's coach Katherine Mowat said in a release. "She will be the only underclassman on the team next year, and I have no doubt she will hold her own. She will be a great teammate, and she has the talent and determination to be one of the top golfers in our conference."
