Former Northwestern High School greats Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden are set for NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament games this week after they helped their teams break tourney droughts and get back to the national tourney.
Bostic plays for Illinois, which will make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2003 tonight when the 11th-seeded Illini face 11th-seeded Mississippi State in a First Four game at South Bend. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be shown on ESPNU.
Layden plays for Purdue, which is back in the tournament for the first time since 2017. Purdue squares off with St. John’s in a First Four matchup between No. 11 seeds Thursday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be shown on ESPN2.
ILLINI PLAY TONIGHT
The Illini (22-9, 11-7 Big Ten) are enjoying a breakout season under first-year coach Shauna Green. The Illini went 7-20 in the 2021-22 season, which marked their ninth straight losing season.
Bostic is one of the Illini’s leaders. She averages 10.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots per game. She tops the team in rebounds, blocked shots and field goal percentage (63.3). She is tied for second on the team in playing time at 30 minutes per game.
Bostic is one of four Illini players with NCAA Tournament experience. She played in the Big Dance with Michigan State as a freshman in 2021.
“I definitely think it’s very beneficial to have some people with that experience,” she said in a story on Illinois’ website. “We can help lead the team during this time. It’s very different than the regular season, especially with quick turnarounds. Just being able to guide this group through this, share our experiences, and help them during treatment, during practice, and during off days, it’s pretty beneficial.”
In Bostic’s lone tournament game at Michigan State, she scored two points in five minutes off the bench in a 79-75 loss to Iowa State.
Green came to Illinois from Dayton. She led Dayton to four NCAA Tournament appearances while serving as head coach and worked with the Flyers as an assistant coach during the team’s Elite Eight run in 2015.
Mississippi State is 20-10 overall. It went 9-7 in Southeastern Conference play.
Tonight’s winner advances to face No. 6 seed Creighton at 6 p.m. Friday at South Bend.
PURDUE PLAYS THURSDAY
Layden will make her NCAA Tournament debut Thursday when Purdue takes on St. John’s.
The Boilermakers already have won a game this season in Value City Arena. Purdue downed then-No. 2 Ohio State 73-65 on Jan. 29 for the program’s first AP top-5 win on the road.
Purdue (19-10 overall) went 9-8 in the Big Ten. St. John’s (22-8) went 13-7 in the Big East.
Layden is the Boilers’ top reserve. The junior guard averages 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. She ranks second on the team in playing time at 29.3 minutes per game.
The Boilers’ Cassidy Hardin will play her 142nd career game on Thursday, the most in program history. She took advantage of the NCAA’s COVID rules to play an extra season.
The Purdue-St. John’s winner will take on No. 6 seed North Carolina at 4 p.m. Saturday at Columbus. Preceding that game, No. 3 seed Ohio State plays No. 14 James Madison at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.