Former Northwestern greats Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden had strong games for their respective Big Ten women’s basketball teams Sunday.
Bostic helped Illinois beat Wisconsin 68-47 at Champaign, Illinois. The 6-foot-2 sophomore forward scored four points, grabbed 14 rebounds (five offensive) and took a steal. She is averaging a Big Ten-best 11.9 rebounds per game.
Layden helped Purdue beat Michigan State 69-59 at MSU for the Boilers’ fifth straight win. The 6-1 sophomore guard recorded 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and one assist. In addition, she had a strong defensive game, holding MSU’s Nia Clouden to seven points. Clouden entered Sunday ranked seventh in the nation with 22.5 points per game.
