• NAME: Miles Bowley
• SPORT: Boys tennis
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bowley went 4-0 and helped the Panthers go 4-0 in the season's opening week. Playing at No. 1 singles, Bowley took a 6-0, 6-0 victory in a 5-0 team victory over Carroll. Next, he prevailed 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5 for the decisive point in a 3-2 victory over Lafayette Jeff. He capped the week by helping the Panthers win New Castle's invite. He had a 6-0, 6-2 victory in a 5-0 victory over Hamilton Heights and a 6-0, 6-2 victory for the decisive point in a 3-2 victory over New Castle.
