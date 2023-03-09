Heritage Lanes recently hosted the City of Firsts USBC Tournament.
Due to lack of bowlers signing up for the women’s tournament, that event was cancelled and all bowlers participated in the open tournament. The big winner for the tournament contested over two weekends was Jenny Applewhite.
While not a household name in Kokomo, Applewhite has been bowling in Kokomo off and on across five seasons including last season and this season. She even won a merit award for her city-leading average of 200 in the 2014-2015 season. Applewhite has bowled in leagues across the state, mostly in Marion. Her performance this year was record-breaking.
Applewhite recorded only the fourth-ever women’s perfect game in the singles event, leading her to a 727 series and the singles actual title as well as the singles handicap title with 775. It was the 17th perfect game of her career and first in Kokomo. It was also the first time a woman had captured an open tournament actual title in the minor events (singles, doubles or all events).
This year’s open tournament featured a change in the team event in that teams were comprised of only four bowlers where historically it had been five bowlers. The change was made as there are only two leagues remaining in town that have five bowlers on a team. Many leagues have switched to teams of three or four bowlers to reduce the time commitment to bowl in a league.
The team actual title was captured by Marner Painting with a score 2,715. This team of outstanding bowlers Trent Marner, Rob Smith, Mike Cowell and Brad Slabaugh dominated the event, winning by 126 pins. Team handicap was won by the Knuckle Deep team with a score of 2,803. Members were Garry Moore, Josh Taylor, Max Boyle and Scott Moore.
Doubles actual was won by Seth Hardesty and Cory Monroe with 1,434. They also captured the doubles handicap title with their total of 1,557. In a balanced performance, Monroe contributed a series of 720 while Hardesty added his 714.
All events actual was won by Matt Thibeault with a score of 2,040 based on his scores in team, doubles and singles. Applewhite was just behind Thibeault with her 2,014 total, which was only two pins behind the highest women’s all events record set by Beth Stanley in 2000.
Eric Lucas was the only other bowler topping 2,000 with his total of 2,003. Other scores over 1,900 included Marner (1,991), two-hander Brandon Powell (1,975), Jon Kelley (1,972) including a 299 game, Zach Spencer (1,972), Kynzie Shane (1,970), Slabaugh (1,942), Benji DeShon (1,939), Brad Pratt (1,934) and Chase Spall (1,930).
Bryan Miller won all events handicap with 2,206 nudging out Kynzie Shane’s 2,186 by a mere 20 pins. Shane tossed a big 739 in the doubles event.
The top all-women’s team score was rolled by the team of Kristine Carter, Nikki Lauderbaugh, Andrea Moore and Applewhite. They rolled a team total of 2,289. The top all-women team in doubles was Lauderbaugh and Shane with their total of 1,260.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.