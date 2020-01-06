Eastern won the boys/co-ed title in the local high school bowling sectional Saturday at Heritage Lanes. Western team finished second and Tri-Central’s co-ed team finished third. For the girls, Western won the title with Eastern finishing second.
In the boys/co-ed competition, Eastern owned the No. 1 seed and Western was the No. 2 seed following 12 baker games of competition. Eastern started hot with a string of five strikes in a row early in the first baker game to take a 233-150 lead. This set the tone for the day. Western could not carry strikes and missed many spare opportunities.
After the first three of 12 baker games, Eastern had a 575-439 lead. After six games, Eastern had a 128-pin lead. After nine games, Eastern maintained a 109-pin lead. After the 12 games were complete, Eastern had a 60-pin lead to take the No. 1 seed. For the 12 baker games, Eastern averaged 173 and Western averaged 168. Both teams improved from last year when Western averaged 161 and Eastern 144.
The two baker game total stepladder finals determined the sectional champion as the qualifying scores to get to the finals are dropped and not used.
In the first game of the stepladder finals, Eastern came out of the gate quickly with two strikes in a row and Western started with a split. Western had another split in the sixth frame and Eastern had a 33-pin lead. Western closed the gap a little by the end of the first game as Eastern scored a 168 and Western finished with a 148.
In the second game of the finals, both Eastern and Western started with open frames. After six frames in the second game Eastern had a 33-pin lead for a total lead of 53 pins. Western closed the gap a little but could not overcome this deficit. Eastern had a nice 180 game and Western finished with a 172 game. Eastern beat Western by a 348-320 margin to claim the sectional title.
In summary, the difference resulted from two statistics. Eastern had two splits where Western had four splits. Eastern missed only one single pin spare but Western missed four single pin spares. This reinforces that covering the single pin spares are critical.
Bowling for Eastern were Brayden Utterback, Ethan Preston, Austin Capps, Austin Lamberson, Alexander Coleman, Richard Sample-Ward and Josh Fike. Bowling for Western were Haydn Hunt, Arie Lowe, Trenton Pulsipher, Alex Burk, Connor Shane, Ashton Carter and David Schultz.
On the girls side, Western won the sectional title by averaging 67 for the 12 baker games. There were only three girls bowling for Western and only one girl bowling for Eastern. Western hopes to have all five girls participating in the upcoming regional tournament. There were not enough girls teams competing to have the suspense of a roll off.
Bowling for the Western girls were Haley Harbaugh, Kittiphon Thobpae and Polina Kim.
Congratulations to Eastern’s boys, Western’s boys and Western’s girls for qualifying to compete in the regional tournament on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Plaza Lanes II in Crawfordsville with the goal of qualifying for the semistate tournament.
This Saturday, the high school bowlers will be competing for the individual sectional championship at 2 p.m. at Heritage Lanes where only four of the 26 boys and two of the 10 girls will qualify for the individual semistate tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.