Eastern’s boys team topped Western’s boys in the first match of the high school bowling season.
The teams were close throughout the two-game match. Eastern beat Western by eight pins the first game and by nine pins the second game. They will meet again in December in what will likely decide the regular-season winner.
Tri-Central’s coed team and Kokomo’s coed team also won their matches.
Leading the boys was Western freshman Haydn Hunt, who had games of 205 and 169 for a 374 series. Eastern had the next four top scores for the boys. Alex Coleman (199 and 155) had a 354 series, Brayden Utterback (145 and 197) had a 342 series, Austin Lamberson (169 and 172) had a 341 series and Ethan Preston (174 and 158) had a 332 series.
Western had the next three top scores for the boys. Trenton Pulsipher (163 and 159) had a 322 series, Arie Lowe (155 and 166) had a 321 series and Conner Shane (163 and 146) had a 309 series.
Other top scores for the boys were Tri-Central’s Alexander Porter with a 168 game, Kokomo’s Seth Hrabos with a 151 game and Tri-Central’s Jordan Schmidt with a 147 game.
For the girls, Western’s Haley Harbaugh had the top scores with a 165 and 189 for a 354 series. Kokomo’s Grace Gamblin (131 and 109) had a 240 series and Tri-Central’s Alex Smith (124 and 96) had a 220 series. Other top scores for the girls were Western’s Arrabella Hall with a 107 game and Western’s Kittiphon Thobpae with a 101 game.
Several teams have openings for more bowlers to join their teams including the Kokomo and Taylor coed teams and Eastern’s girls team. The next matches are Friday.
