Eastern’s Ethan Preston had the highest series for the high school bowlers last week with games of 219 and 213 for a 432 series. Preston had seven strikes in the first game and a clean game with all marks in the second game.
Also posting nice series scores were: Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (games of 198 and 203 for a 401 series); Western’s Arie Lowe (157 and 223, 380); Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson (197 and 170, 367); Western’s Haydn Hunt (203 and 154, 357); Eastern’s Alex Coleman (183 and 167, 350); Taylor’s Owen Shimer (146 and 200, 346); and Eastern’s Josh Fike (123 and 190, 313).
Western’s Connor Shane had a 190 game, Eastern’s Levi Lapp had a 162 game, Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley had his highest game with a 156 and Logan Julian had his highest game with a 137.
Western's JV bowlers had nice games as well. Carter Hunt had a 223, Justin Davis had a 220, Connor Shane had a 190 and David Schultz had a 185.
For the girls, Western’s Allie Boyle had games of 139 and 137 for a 276 series. Tri-Central’s Kayee Beard had games of 135 and 115 for a 250 series. Western’s Harlee Reel had games of 122 and 115 for a 137 series. Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel had games of 115 and 116 for a 231 series.
Moving to 6-0 were the Western boys, who defeated Kokomo. Eastern defeated Taylor and moved to 5-1. Tri-Central defeated the Western girls and moved to 4-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.