Eastern’s boys team and Tri-Central’s co-ed team posted wins Friday in high school bowling. Both improved to 3-0 on the season.
Tri-Central won its match against Kokomo’s co-ed team and Eastern’s boys won their match against Kokomo in a blind-draw match.
Western’s boys topped Western’s girls and Taylor’s co-ed team topped Eastern’s girls.
Leading the boys was Western’s Arie Lowe, who had games of 194 and 168 for a 362 series. Eastern’s Ethan Preston (180 and 165) had a 345 series. Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (192 and 136) had a 328 series. Kokomo’s Seth Hrabos (111 and 174) had a 285 series.
Many of the bowlers bowled both a varsity game and a JV game. Western’s David Schultz had his best scores with a 194 JV game followed by a 184 varsity game. Eastern’s Richard Sample-Ward had a 177 varsity game. Eastern’s Brayden Utterback had a 213 JV game. Western’s Alex Burk had a 179 JV game. Eastern’s Alex Coleman had a 168 JV game and Western’s Ashton Carter had a 160 JV game.
Leading the girls was Western’s Haley Harbaugh with games of 159 for a 318 series. Taylor’s Ryleigh Schesser (164 and 140) had a 304 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden (128 and 152) had a 280 series. Kokomo’s Grace Gamblin (127 and 141) had a 268 series.
This week Eastern’s boys will battle Tri-Central’s co-ed team for the season lead.
