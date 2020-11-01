The high school bowling season began Friday at Heritage Lanes.
Eastern’s boys team edged Tri-Central’s coed team in the first match. Western’s boys beat Western’s girls and Kokomo beat Taylor. The individual scores were close.
Leading individually for the boys was Eastern’s Ethan Preston, who had games of 198 and 186 for a 384 series. Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson had games of 180 and 202 for a 382 series. Western’s Arie Lowe had games of 178 and 201 for a 379 series. Eastern’s Alex Coleman had games of 200 and 152 for a 352 series. Western’s Trenton Pulsipher had games of 188 and 159 for a 347 series. Taylor’s Owen Shimer had games of 163 and 170 for a 333 series.
Western’s Connor Shane had a 172 game and Haydn Hunt had a 171 game. Western’s Carter Hunt had a JV game of 188.
For the girls, Western’s Allie Boyle had the top scores with a 120 and 138 for a 258 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden had games of 103 and 150 for a 253 series. Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel had games of 123 and 97 for a 220 series. Tri-Central’s Kaylee Beard had games of 100 and 120 for a 220 series. Western’s Arrabella Hall had games of 100 and 115 for a 215 series and Harlee Reel had games of 110 and 105 for a 215 series.
Western’s Tiffany Goley had a 106 game.
Several teams are still looking for more bowlers to fill their teams including Kokomo and Taylor.
The next matches are Friday.
