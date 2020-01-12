Kokomo bowlers Bryan Frank and Don Vandercook recently learned that they had captured the 2019 Hoinke Classic doubles title. The event was conducted from mid-March through mid-November.
Bowling as part of Tim Carpenter’s squad from Kokomo on April 27-28, the duo scored a total of 1,577 handicap to split the $11,000 top prize in the doubles event.
When they completed play, they didn’t realize they were leading until tournament officials informed them.
Frank, bowling on a 156 average, rolled games of 160, 195 and 210 for a 565 series. Vandercook, entering with a 202 average, rolled a career-high series with games of 233, 268 and 278 for a huge 779 series. With handicap, their 1,344 actual total increased to 1,577, winning the title by 33 pins.
Just before they bowled, Vandercook purchased a new Roto Grip Winner Solid bowling ball. He had been interested in this ball and decided to purchase and have it drilled at the tournament house by USBC Hall of Famer Steve Fehr, who does an excellent job and provides great service.
The first day of the event both Frank and Vandercook were close to their averages. But on Sunday, they picked a good time to roll their best series of the weekend.
Once they had posted the leading score, Vandercook let Frank check the tournament website each month to see if their score was still holding up. It did and it made for a great Christmas present.
