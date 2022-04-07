The City of Firsts USBC Hall of Fame will add five members on April 24, at the Elite Banquet and Conference Center.
In his short, 13-year career, Jon Dieterman proved to be one of the best bowlers Kokomo has ever seen. He rolled two 300 games before the age of 20 with the first coming in his youth league using his grandfather’s 35-year-old ball. His powerful, strong revving ball would wind up scoring six perfect games including two in PBA Regional tournaments. He racked up eight city tournament titles. All came in the team event except for his all-events wins in actual and handicap with a score of 2,066 in the 1992-1993 season. He also captured one PBA Regional tournament win in Toledo, Ohio, in 1992.
Dieterman’s career high average was 218 in the 1994-1995 season. He had the highest average at Don Lowry Lanes West (now Heritage Lanes) for four straight seasons. His last three years bowling occurred in the Challenge League at Cedar Crest, which used demanding lane conditions. He averaged 194, 192 and 188 those years which using today’s Sport Bowling conversion table would mean that these were equivalent to averages of 223, 221 and 217, respectively. His career high series was 796 and his 753 in the 1992 State Tournament held in Kokomo was the highest series rolled in that year’s tournament. His 704 series in the 2000-2001 Challenge League was the only 700 ever rolled in that league.
Brett Hobbs has two city titles. He owns a career high average of 201, a high game of 300 and a high series of 751. He has also served as a director of what was then the Kokomo Bowling Association for three years. And more significantly, he has been a youth bowling coach for 21 years. He is being recognized primarily for his many years of service to our bowlers.
Sabrena Gamblin has two senior city titles and a career high average of 173, high game of 255 and a high series of 620. More significantly, she has been a youth bowling coach for 37 years and helped organize entries to the youth state tournament for more than 30 years. Her election is recognition for her many years of service to our bowlers. Sabrena joins her son Wes Gamblin as a member of the Hall of Fame.
Joe Slabaugh has four city titles and three senior city titles, a career high average of 199, a high game of 290 and a high series of 753. More significantly, he has 10 years of service on the local association and was recognized as the City of Firsts USBC Director of the Year for the 2009-2010 season. Slabaugh has coached our youth bowlers for 31 years. He has been a tireless servant to the sport for many years and is being recognized for his contributions. He joins his son Brad as a member of the Hall of Fame.
Bryan Mose has 13 city titles, has rolled two 300 games, had a high series of 767 and a career high average of 218. He has averaged at least 200 for almost 20 league seasons. Along with Dieterman, he was a member of the Revs-n-Resin team that broke the city team series record in 1994 with a score of 3,420. He also had a 17th-place finish in the USBC Open Championships in the Standard Division Doubles Actual with 1,211.
The induction and recognition event night will also recognize the association’s scholarship winners. Earning these honors were Trenton Pulsipher from Western High School, Kaylee Beard from Tri-Central and Owen Shimer from Taylor. Last season’s merit award winners will also be recognized. Andrea Moore had the women’s high average with 193 and Holly Hood the high series with 701. Brad Slabaugh had the men’s high average with 225 and Matt Thibeault rolled a nice 823 for high series.
New this year are the Lynda Lucas Youth Merit Award for girls and the John Lucas Youth Merit Award for boys. On the girls side, last season’s high series and average award goes to Marianna Hunt with a 595 series and 162 average. The high game was rolled by Grace Gamblin with a 246. On the boys side, the high series and average award goes to Haydn Hunt with a 722 series and an average of 208. The high game was rolled by Peter Weber with a nice 288 game.
Anyone interested in attending the induction banquet should contact any board member or contact Jenny Gamblin at 765-434-1115.
