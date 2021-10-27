After practicing for more than a month, high school bowlers are ready for their first competition. The first match of the season is Friday at 4:15 p.m. at Heritage Lanes.
Several schools need more bowlers to field a full team of at least five bowlers. Interested individuals should consider joining. They can sign up any Monday or Friday at 4:15 p.m. at Heritage Lanes.
The Western boys team is favored to win the sectional again this year even though it graduated three seniors from last year’s state finals team. Returning this year are seniors Trenton Pulsipher, Justin Davis and David Schultz, junior Haydn Hunt and sophomore Carter Hunt. New bowlers for Western include freshmen Peyton Kirby, Ruben Sanchez Jr. and Chance Kuhn.
Eastern will have a coed team this year with many new bowlers. Returning is junior Levi Lapp. Newcomers include sophomores Bryce Barker, Parker Rogers, Cameron Cloum and Kennedy Horner and freshman Emma Pilon.
Kokomo has a coed team this year returning sophomores Kaiden Johnson and Isabella Hummel and adding sophomore Liam Williams.
The Tri-Central coed team returns senior Kaylee Beard, juniors Jacob Sorley and Lillyan Camden and sophomore Michael English.
The Taylor coed team returns seniors Owen Shimer and Luke Phillips and sophomore Layton Shimer.
The Western girls team returns senior Arrabella Hall and sophomores Allie Boyle, Harlee Reel and Jyllian Knolinski. New bowlers include juniors Shelby Anderson, Mikaela Bagwell and Rory Chester, sophomore Johanna Riemer and freshmen Marianna Hunt and Melea Morgan.
The teams from Kokomo, Taylor, and Tri-Central need more bowlers to have a full strength of five bowlers.
This year there are no bowlers from Northwestern, Tipton or Lewis Cass.
Beginners are encouraged to join and bowl for their high school and learn a sport that can be enjoyed for their entire life.
