Western bowlers Haydn Hunt and Western’s Haley Harbaugh won individual sectional titles Saturday at Heritage Lanes.
On the boys side, Hunt posted a three-game series of 619 to take the top seed for the stepladder finals. He was in fourth after two games but shot a final game 235 to claim the top seed. The second seed was Eastern’s Alex Coleman with a 597 series that included the high game of the day (246). Eastern’s Brayden Utterback (587 series) was the No. 3 seed and Western’s Trenton Pulsipher (574) was the No. 4 seed. Pulsipher finished with games of 233 and 193 to move from 15th to fourth.
The top four boys advanced to the stepladder finals and also qualified for the individual regional tournament.
In the first game of the stepladder finals, Utterback had a clean game with 10 marks to edge Pulsipher 203-188. In the second stepladder game, Utterback had another clean game and finished with five strikes in a row for a 238 to beat Coleman, who struggled with a 136. In the finals, Hunt started hot with six strikes in a row and finished with a 235 game to claim the title. Utterback struggled on the transitioning oil pattern and finished with a 116 that included four splits.
Other top finishers for the boys included: Eastern’s Ethan Preston (fifth place in qualifying with a 564 series); Eastern’s Richard Sample-Ward (sixth, 552); Eastern’s Austin Capps (seventh, 550); Kokomo’s Seth Hrabos (tied for eighth, 524); Tri-Central’s Jordan Schmidt (tied for eighth, 524); Western’s Connor Shane (10th, 513); Eastern’s Josh Fike (11th, 509); TC’s Alexander Porter (12th, 494); Western’s Arie Lowe (13th, 479); and Western’s Ashton Carter (14th, 474).
On the girls side, Western’s Harbaugh posted a three-game series of 576 to take the top seed. Western’s Kittiphon Thobpae was second with her best scores of the year with a 416 series. They advanced to the finals and also qualified for the regional.
In the finals, Harbaugh claimed the sectional title with eight marks and a 174 to beat Thobpae, who had a 130.
Other top finishers for the girls included Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden (third place in qualifying with a 392 series); Kokomo’s Grace Gamblin (fourth, 351); and TC’s Alex Smith (fifth, 345).
The regional tournament is Saturday at Plaza Lanes II in Crawfordsville with conference bowlers from Crawfordsville, Rochester and Lafayette also competing. The individual competition will start at 9 a.m. and the team competition will start at 1 p.m. The team competition includes the Western and Eastern boys teams and the Western girls team.
