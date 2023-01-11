Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain. Snow may mix in. High around 45F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.