The Kokomo co-ed team and the Western girls team each won high school bowling sectional titles Monday at Heritage Lanes. The Western boys team finished second and the Tri-Central co-ed team finished third.
After completing the 12 baker games of competition, Kokomo had the top scores beating the Western boys by a total of 272 pins. Kokomo started strong and led from start to finish. After three games, Kokomo led Eastern by 14 pins and the Western boys by 51 pins.
Kokomo had great scores for games four through six with 228, 214 and 183 to take a commanding lead. After 6 games, Kokomo led the Western boys by 158 pins and Eastern by 241 pins. After nine games, Kokomo led Western by 216 pins and Tri-Central by 398 pins. For the 12 baker games, Kokomo averaged 175, Western averaged 152, Tri-Central averaged 139 and Eastern averaged 133.
Bowling for Kokomo were Ethan Ennis, Brighton Harris, Kaiden Johnson, Liam Williams, Isabella Hummel, Ashlynn Slabaugh and Nick Sullivan.
The Western girls won the sectional title by averaging 136 for the 12 baker games.
Bowling for the Western girls were Marianna Hunt, Shelby Anderson, Allie Boyle, Harlee Reel, Kiley Binkerd, Caitlin Sylvester and Jyllian Knolinski.
The winning teams both qualified to compete at the regional tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Heritage Lanes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.