Kokomo’s Ethan Ennis and Western’s Marianna Hunt won individual sectional bowling titles Saturday at Heritage Lanes.
After three games of qualifying for the boys, the top seed was Kokomo’s Ennis with a three-game series of 613. The second seed was Eastern’s Parker Rogers with a 570 series. The third seed was Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson with a 563 series. The fourth seed was Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley with a 562 series. Finishing in fifth was Tri-Central’s Vincent Cook with a 560 and in sixth was Eastern’s Levi Lapp with a 542. These top six boys qualified for the individual regional tournament.
Other top boy finishers were Tri-Central’s Jacob English in seventh with a 524, Western’s Caleb Burk in eighth with a 509, Western’s Peter Weber in ninth with a 477 and Western’s Deuce Morgan in 10th with a 462.
After three games of qualifying for the girls, the top seed was Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden with a 564 series. The second seed was Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel with a 529 series. The third seed was Western’s Hunt with a 507 series. These top three girls qualified for the regional tournament.
Other top girl finishers included Western’s Allie Boyle fifth with a 479 series, Kokomo’s Ashlynn Slabaugh sixth with a 462, Western’s Erin Goley seventh with a 447 and Western’s Kiley Binkerd eighth with a 427.
In the first game of the boys stepladder finals, Johnson had four strikes in a row and finished with a 200 game, defeating Sorley who had a 157. In the second stepladder game, Rogers started with three strikes in a row and finished with a 166, defeating Kaiden who had a 129. In the finals, Ennis claimed the title when he started with four strikes in a row and finished with a 219, defeating Rogers, who had a 153.
In the stepladder finals for the girls, Hunt won a very close match over Hummel, who had a strike in the eighth frame but left a split in the ninth and then missed all the pins. Hunt also had a split in the ninth, but picked up two of the pins to lead by two pins. Hummel got a strike and a spare in the 10th frame to finish with a 147. Hunt then left a 10 pin and picked up the spare and then got nine pins, squeaking out a 148 to win by one pin.
Hunt then beat Camden 174-121 to claim the sectional title.
The regional tournament is Saturday, Jan. 15 at Heritage Lanes.
