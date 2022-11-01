Kokomo’s Brighton Harris had the highest score for the first week of the high school bowling season with games of 213 and 231 for a 444 series Friday at Heritage Lanes. Harris had six strikes in the first game and seven strikes in the second game.
Kokomo’s Ethan Ennis had games of 221 and 203 for a 424 series. Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson had games of 235 and 180 for a 415 series with eight strikes in the first game. Western’s Peter Weber had a 385 series (games of 201 and 184). Eastern’s Parker Rogers a 369 series (177 and 192). Tri-Central’s Vincent Cook had a 355 series (163 and 192). Eastern’s Jase Cloum had a 348 series (155 and 193). Western’s Haydn Hunt had a 337 series (154 and 183).
Also on the boys side, Kokomo’s Liam Williams had a 202 game, Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley had a 179 game, Eastern’s Bryce Barker had a 174 game, Eastern’s Levi Lapp had a 169 game, Western’s Jack Sullivan had a 169 game and Kokomo’s Nick Sullivan had a JV game of 180.
For the girls, Western’s Marianna Hunt had games of 156 and 176 for a 332 series. Kokomo’s Ashlynn Slabaugh had a 297 series (168 and 129). Western’s Caitlin Sylvester had a 286 series (114 and 172) with eight marks in her second game. Western’s Harlee Reel had a 262 series (125 and 137). Western’s Kiley Binkerd had a 155 game. Western’s Shelby Anderson had a JV game of 161 and Western’s Erin Goley had a JV game of 153.
Kokomo defeated Tri-Central and Eastern defeated Western's girls. Western's boys won matching scores with the blind draw team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.