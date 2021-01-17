After a two-month break, high school bowlers have resumed their season.
Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson had the best game and series last week with games of 159 and 266 for a 425 series. Johnson started the second game with seven straight strikes and had a total of 10 strikes in the game.
Eastern’s Ethan Preston rolled games of 187 and 226 for a 413 series with six strikes in the first game and seven strikes in the second game. Western’s Haydn Hunt had games of 191 and 193 for a 384 series with 11 strikes over the two games. Eastern’s Alex Coleman had games of 228 and 143 for a 371 series with eight strikes in the first game.
Taylor’s Owen Shimer had a games of 209 and 162 for a 371 series. Eastern’s Levi Lapp (192 and 159) had a 351 series. Western’s Arie Lowe (212 and 138) had a 350 series. Taylor’s Luke Phillips (179 and 149) had a 328 series. Western’s Carter Hunt (161 and 149) had a 310 series. Eastern’s Josh Fike (147 and 161) had a 308 series. Western’s Grant Heyer (172 and 132) had a 304 series.
For the girls, Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden had games of 105 and 181 for a 286 series. Western’s Allie Boyle had games of 151 and 130 for a 281 series. Kokomo’s Isabella Hummel had games of 115 and 101 for a 216 series.
Moving to 5-0 were the Western boys, who defeated Tri-Central (3-2). Eastern defeated Kokomo and moved to 4-1. Taylor defeated the Western girls for its first win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.