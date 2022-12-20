Kokomo’s Ethan Ennis led the high school bowlers Monday at Heritage Lanes with games of 212 and 244 for a 456 series. He started the second game with eight strikes in a row.
Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley had games of 204 and 190 for a 394 series. Kokomo’s Kaiden Johnson (games of 189 and 200) rolled a 389 series. Western’s Peter Weber (195 and 164) had a 359 series. Kokomo’s Brighton Harris (180 and 178) had a 358 series. Tri-Central’s Jacob English (205 and 150) had a 355 series. Eastern’s Parker Rogers (177 and 157) had a 334 series. Western’s Peyton Kirby (132 and 198) had a 330 series. Kokomo’s Nick Sullivan had a 192 game. Western’s Caleb Burk had a JV game of 174.
For the girls, Western’s Kiley Binkerd had games of 146 and 207 for a 353 series. The second game was her highest game and included seven strikes. Western’s Marianna Hunt (172 and 162) had a 334 series. Kokomo’s Ashlynn Slabaugh (161 and 140) had a 301 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden (154 and 127) had a 281 series. Western’s Shelby Anderson (117 and 160) had a 277 series. Western’s Caitlin Sylvester had a JV game of 183.
Kokomo defeated the Western girls, the blind draw team defeated Eastern, and Tri-Central defeated the Western boys.
• Tri-Central’s Vincent Cook led the high school bowlers Friday at Heritage Lanes with games of 235 and 204 for a 439 series. He had nine strikes in the first game.
Kokomo’s Ennis had games of 205 and 204 for a 409 series. Eastern’s Rogers (games of 214 and 172) rolled a 386 series. Western’s Weber (171 and 211) had a 382 series with five strikes in a row in the second game. Kokomo’s Johnson (154 and 201) had a 355 series with eight strikes in the second game. Eastern’s Levi Lapp (190 and 158) had a 348 series. Western’s Burk (148 and 195) had a 343 series.
Tri-Central’s Sorley (181 and 159) had a 340 series. Kokomo’s Harris (136 and 184) had a 320 series. Western’s Harrison Bohlmann (147 and 160) had a 307 series. Tri-Central’s English (161 and 141) had a 302 series. Eastern’s Evan Lapp (131 and 170) had a 301 series. Kokomo’s Layne Hughes had a JV game of 168.
For the girls, Western’s Hunt (187 and 160) rolled a 347 series. Kokomo’s Slabaugh (180 and 138) had a 318 series. Western’s Anderson (140 and 172) had a 312 series. Tri-Central’s Camden (169 and 127) had a 296 series. Western’s Harlee Reel had a JV game of 153.
Kokomo defeated the Western boys, the blind draw team defeated the Western girls, and Tri-Central defeated Eastern.
