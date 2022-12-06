Kokomo’s Ethan Ennis led the high school bowlers Friday at Heritage Lanes with games of 200 and 213 for a 413 series. Ennis had six strikes in each game.
Western’s Carter Hunt had games of 191 and 190 for a 381 series with a clean first game with all marks. Western’s Peter Weber (187 and 193 games) rolled a 380 series with six strikes in each game. Kokomo’s Brighton Harris (173 and 192) had a 365 series. Eastern’s Parker Rogers (204 and 154) had a 358 series with eight strikes in the first game. Tri-Central’s Jacob Sorley (179 and 173) had a 352 series. Western’s Caleb Burk (169 and 143) had a 312 series. Western’s Harrison Bohlmann had his highest game with a 200. Western’s Deuce Morgan had his highest game with a 172. Kokomo’s Layne Hughes had a 169 game.
For the girls, Western’s Marianna Hunt (158 and 163) rolled a 321 series. Western’s Kiley Binkerd (170 and 136) had a 306 series. Tri-Central’s Lillyan Camden (126 and 158) had a 284 series. Western’s Shelby Anderson had a JV game of 189. Western’s Harlee Reel had a JV game of 170.
The Western boys team defeated Eastern, the Western girls defeated Tri-Central, and Kokomo defeated the blind draw team.
